HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

Get HomeServe alerts:

HSV stock opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 875.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 932.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.