Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MGNS opened at GBX 2,395 ($31.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,338.92. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,334.82 ($17.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

