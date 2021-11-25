Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,673 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of IPO stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.