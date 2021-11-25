VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $33.89 on Thursday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

