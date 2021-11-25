Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 133,814 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.