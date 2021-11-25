Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.