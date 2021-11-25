SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,563,709 shares of company stock valued at $393,732,095 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,136,563 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.