Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 81.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

