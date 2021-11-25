Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

