Morgan Stanley Buys 501,828 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of AbCellera Biologics worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,635,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 222,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

