DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.35 million, a P/E ratio of 429.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

