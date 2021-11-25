Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of American Outdoor Brands worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

