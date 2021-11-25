Credit Suisse AG Has $882,000 Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

