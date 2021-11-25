Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

