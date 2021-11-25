Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

