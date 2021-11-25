Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.11 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $143,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,624. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

