Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.