Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mplx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154,542 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mplx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Mplx stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

