THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.00 and a beta of 1.26. THK has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80.

