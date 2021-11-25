Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$536.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 72.30%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

