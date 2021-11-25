McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber Sells 8,426 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK opened at $226.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in McKesson by 6,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $7,101,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

