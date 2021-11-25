Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

NYSE:GENI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

