Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

NNGRY stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

