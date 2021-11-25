Barclays Analysts Give Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) a C$14.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEED. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$15.04 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

