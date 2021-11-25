Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,254 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

