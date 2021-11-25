Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atrion were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $761.50 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $571.17 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $732.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

