Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $776.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 441.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 94.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,001,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

