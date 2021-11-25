Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $163,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

