Credit Suisse AG Takes $776,000 Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,395,000.

DHCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

