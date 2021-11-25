Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

