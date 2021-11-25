Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.74

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.78 ($8.84).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SHA opened at €7.68 ($8.72) on Monday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.35.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

