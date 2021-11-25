Morgan Stanley Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60,985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

