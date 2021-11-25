Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

