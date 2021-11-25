Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

