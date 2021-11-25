StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $6,895,100.39 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $6,895,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.