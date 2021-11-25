Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,520 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE THC opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

