Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,644,944.03 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59.

NYSE DLB opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

