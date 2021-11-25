Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

