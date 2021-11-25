Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

