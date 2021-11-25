SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 954,469 shares.The stock last traded at $525.20 and had previously closed at $524.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.04 and a 200 day moving average of $497.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

