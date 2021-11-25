Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,713 shares.The stock last traded at $166.94 and had previously closed at $167.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

