Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 6.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 2,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.