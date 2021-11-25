NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 5.4% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 4,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,859,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

