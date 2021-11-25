CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95. 2,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 963,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Get CureVac alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.