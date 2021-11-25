State Street Corp Has $9.98 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

GDRX opened at $37.69 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

