State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $832.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

