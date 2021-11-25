The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.