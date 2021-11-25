HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

