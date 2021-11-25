Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.43. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

