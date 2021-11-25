CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CPP opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of £34.01 million and a PE ratio of 272.79.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

